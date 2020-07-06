Another COVID-19 testing site opens in Glendale, hundreds take advantage: ‘It’s super easy’

GLENDALE — As the number of positive cases climbs, the amount of testing sites in southeast Wisew location where folks in metro Milwaukee can get tested. Hundreds of cars passed through on Monday.consin is increasing as well.

On Monday, July 6, Nicolet High School in Glendale opened as a coronavirus testing site. Allison Hong got tested for COVID-19 just as a precaution.

“A little sore throat and allergy season is confusing,” Hong said.

While Hong said she stays at home and is not socializing, others like Sophia Grass feels getting tested is the responsible thing to do.

“I wanted to make sure I wasn’t putting others in danger — and just to be super cautious because I babysit really young kids,” Grass said.

Grass was not showing any symptoms, but that is OK.

“Whether you have symptoms or not, we are looking to get a better picture of how the virus is spreading,” said Kevin Rorabeck of the North Shore Health Department.

Rorabeck said with businesses reopening and people being out and about during the holiday weekend, testing is key for health officials.

“The more tests we get the more data we have on how the virus is really spreading in the community,” Rorabeck said.

With the number of daily positive COVID-19 cases climbing, the Wisconsin National Guard is expecting to collect about 500 specimens a day at the Glendale site alone.

“We are definitely seeing a lot of people who still want to get tested whether they are showing symptoms or asymptomatic. but that is a service we are continuing to provide for the foreseeable future because there is a continued demand for it,” said Capt. Joe Trovato of the Wisconsin National Guard.

“I just wish people would take this a little bit more seriously — and it’s just so easy just to put on a mask. It doesn’t matter what side you are on for politics — just wear a mask. It’s super easy,” Grass said.

The Nicolet High School site is open this week Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. If you plan on coming to get tested, you are encouraged to register ahead of time on the North Shore Health Department.