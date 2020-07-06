× Baraboo police seek missing 10-year-old girl considered ‘endangered’

BARABOO — Baraboo police are searching for a missing 10-year-old girl considered “endangered.”

Kodie Dutcher was last seen around 4 p.m. Monday, July 6 in the 1100 block of 12th Street in Baraboo.

She’s described as white, standing 4’9″ tall, weighing 110 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.

She may be wearing overalls.

Authorities said she left a note behind reading, “Mom, I love you, but I can’t do it. Bye.” She’s suspected to have taken an unknown amount of pills, as well. She left behind her cellphone and shoes.

Any information on Kodie’s whereabouts please contact the Baraboo Police Department.