Colin Kaepernick mocked for tweet calling 4th of July 'celebration of white supremacy'

NEW YORK — Colin Kaepernick was ripped on social media over the weekend over his tweet denouncing the Fourth of July holiday — which comes about nine years after he was celebrating America’s independence.

Kaepernick posted a video showing the Ku Klux Klan, police brutality, slavery and lynchings. He denounced the nation’s 244th birthday as a “celebration of white supremacy.”

“Black ppl have been dehumanized, brutalized, criminalized + terrorized by America for centuries, & are expected to join your commemoration of ‘independence’, while you enslaved our ancestors. We reject your celebration of white supremacy & look forward to liberation for all,” he wrote.

Social media sleuths dug up a Kaepernick tweet from nine years ago where the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback was asking everyone to have a “blessed day.”

“Happy 4th of july everyone I hope everyone has a blessed day,” he wrote at the time.

He was subsequently ripped over the tweet.

WOW YOURE CELEBRATING WHITE SUPREMACY!!!!! — Joe Haze (@hazejoey) July 5, 2020

You aren’t allowed to celebrate since you hate it here. https://t.co/ZFYhUmBSpZ — DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) July 5, 2020

What changed? The Nike shoe deal? https://t.co/G5KHo0BxTv — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 5, 2020

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season. Interest in the quarterback has reportedly risen in the wake of athletes protesting during the national anthem by taking a knee.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a video in June apologizing on behalf of the NFL for not doing a better job of listening to players’ concerns on racial inequality. He received criticism for not mentioning Kaepernick by name in his video.

“We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people. We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier, and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest,” he said. “We, at the National Football League, believe Black Lives Matter. I personally protest with you and want to be part of the much-needed change in this country.”

He also spoke on why the NFL decided to speak up in regards to those issues.

“What they were talking about and what they were protesting and what they were trying to bring attention to was playing out right in front of us — and tragically,” Goodell said. “And so all of us saw that, and it was difficult for all of us. And so that was an important point for all of us.”

Fox News’ Brie Stimson contributed to this report.

For more, check out FOXNews.com.