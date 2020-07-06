× Elmbrook Humane Society launches ‘Connecting from the Couch’ pet behavior support program

BROOKFIELD — Elmbrook Humane Society (EBHS) announced on Monday, July 6 that it is expanding its pet behavior support to help pets and their families from the comfort of their own home.

A news release says “Connecting From the Couch” allows pet owners to contact EBHS behavior professionals during scheduled periods of time via phone. Pet owners will receive immediate assistance for questions about jumping, counter surfing, pulling on leash, mouthing, housetraining, litterbox usage or lack thereof, introducing your new canine or feline family member to existing pets, and more.

Carol Sumbry, Dog Training and Behavior Manager at EBHS, issued the following statement:

“With so many pets adopted during the Safer at Home order and continued caution with human social interaction, we want to make sure pet owners still have access to resources and support.”

EBHS is launching this program by hosting its first “Connecting From the Couch” at no charge. Supporters are urged to mark their calendars to call 262-782-9261 on Monday, July 13, from 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Due to the potential demand of this program, if you reach their general voicemail, leave a name, contact number, and brief description of what help is needed and messages will be returned promptly.