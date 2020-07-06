Fiery crash near 91st and Bradley kills driver, passenger severely injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Police are investigating a fatal car crash that happened near 91st and Bradley around 8:45p.m. Sunday, July 5.

Police say a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control as it went over railroad tracks. The vehicle struck several trees and a light pole before splitting into two pieces and starting on fire.

The driver, a 21-year-old man, was pronounced dead.

A 19-year-old male passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and he is listed in stable condition.