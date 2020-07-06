× Griselda Aldrete withdraws her name from consideration for FPC executive director

MILWAUKEE — Griselda Aldrete on Monday, July 6 withdrew her name from consideration for the appointment of Executive Director of the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission (FPC).

Aldrete was first nominated for the role last July. In her letter to Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, the commissioners of the FPC, and the Milwaukee Common Council, Aldrete said the following:

“This was not a decision I arrived at easily. I am extremely proud of the work I have led over the past eleven months to bring urgently needed reforms and improvements to the FPC.”

Aldrete noted in her letter that “the climate at City Hall today sadly puts a premium on political point-scoring and conflict. This state of affairs presages a confirmation hearing based on spectacle, not merit. Furthermore, the looming threat of a politically-motivated hold of my appointment — as well as for other cabinet members — has already cast a shadow over the entire process.”

Aldrete indicated in the letter that she plans to remain in the post until a successor is identified.