Milwaukee Brewers players Luis Urias, Angel Perdomo tested positive for COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell revealed on Monday, July 6 that players Luis Urias and Angel Perdomo tested positive for COVID-19 during the shutdown of Major League Baseball.

Counsell indicated no players tested positive when they were signed in at Miller Park last Wednesday, July 1 — or since camp has opened.

Counsell said Urias and Perdomo are not allowed to be with the team until they get two negative tests and have gone through a mandatory wait time. Counsell said he expects both players to be in camp at some point — and to be able to get their work in to be ready for the season.

