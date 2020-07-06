Milwaukee Brewers players Luis Urias, Angel Perdomo tested positive for COVID-19

Posted 9:14 am, July 6, 2020, by , Updated at 09:20AM, July 6, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell revealed on Monday, July 6 that players Luis Urias and Angel Perdomo tested positive for COVID-19 during the shutdown of Major League Baseball.

Counsell indicated no players tested positive when they were signed in at Miller Park last Wednesday, July 1 — or since camp has opened.

Counsell said Urias and Perdomo are not allowed to be with the team until they get two negative tests and have gone through a mandatory wait time. Counsell said he expects both players to be in camp at some point — and to be able to get their work in to be ready for the season.

This is a developing story.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.