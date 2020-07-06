MPD investigates after photographers claim harassment by off-duty officer during march

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Two Milwaukee photographers capturing a Black LGBTQ women's march said they were harassed by an off-duty police officer -- and Milwaukee police said Monday, July 6 they're investigating.

The march was headed up State Street towards MPD headquarters before a scuffle Sunday, July 5 around 5:30 p.m. between protesters and two people we know had been drinking on Old World Third Street.

Security cameras captured someone pushing an off-duty Milwaukee police officer -- but what happened before?

Photographer Latasha Lux accuses two people of "hurling obscenities and racial slurs" and said they were " physically assaulted by the male, resulting in camera damages." The other photographer was University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Lecturer Sean Kafer.

Lux posted video on Facebook.

"What I do is I take pictures, so I took pictures, and the guy in that group did not appreciate that, and after taking a swipe after one other photographer and breaking the lens on his camera, he took a swipe at me and my camera," said Lux.

It happened outside the Old German Beer Hall.

"I am not interested in having them as patrons any longer," said Hans Weissgerber III, Old German Beer Hall.

Multiple sources confirmed the incident involved Matthew Willmann -- an off-duty MPD officer and his wife, who had been in the bar earlier.

"This is about two individuals who behaved badly and brought their problems to us," said Weissgerber. "We're all struggling to make sense of how to run a business during this pandemic, we have people that are upset, rightfully, about the state of race in our country and police behavior towards people of color, and all of these things are going on in our community, and we as business people and our employees, we're all just trying to survive and make a buck."

Again, Milwaukee police are investigating. They pulled the surveillance video and interviewed witnesses -- but said Monday they're not sharing more right now.

The police union said the officer isn't giving a statement -- but he did apologize.