Officials: Armed male dies after he was shot by police outside Milwaukee VA Medical Center

MILWAUKEE -- A male died at the hospital after he was shot by police on the property of the Milwaukee VA Medical Center near 47th Street and National Avenue Monday evening, July 6.

VA officials said around 8:40 p.m., the "unknown male with a weapon" entered VA property and was stopped by VA police outside the east entrance of the medical center. Police instructed the man to drop his weapon, but said he did not comply. "After the man threatened them with his weapon, police fired multiple shots, striking the individual." He died in the ER at the VA.

No one else was injured.

Officials noted "there is no current threat to the safety of Veterans and employees."

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating.

