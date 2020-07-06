Police seek help finding 14-year-old Milwaukee girl last seen June 30

Posted 1:00 pm, July 6, 2020, by , Updated at 01:06PM, July 6, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Have you seen her? Milwaukee police are looking for help finding 14-year-old Kamili Alston last seen on Tuesday, June 30 around 5 p.m.

Police say she was last seen leaving a residence near N. 28th Street and W. North Avenue.

Kamili is described as an African-American female, 5’11”, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white jacket, white hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes. She also had a blue book bag.

She is not considered critical missing at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7232.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.