Police seek help finding 14-year-old Milwaukee girl last seen June 30

MILWAUKEE — Have you seen her? Milwaukee police are looking for help finding 14-year-old Kamili Alston last seen on Tuesday, June 30 around 5 p.m.

Police say she was last seen leaving a residence near N. 28th Street and W. North Avenue.

Kamili is described as an African-American female, 5’11”, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white jacket, white hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes. She also had a blue book bag.

She is not considered critical missing at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7232.