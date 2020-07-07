Caught on cam: Caledonia officer rescues dog from house engulfed in flames

RACINE — Caledonia police released body camera video on Tuesday, July 7 that shows an officer rescuing a dog from a house fire on Beechnut Drive on Monday afternoon, July 6.

Authorities were dispatched to the residence shortly after 2 p.m. Monday. A Caledonia officer was first to arrive on the scene. He and a neighbor checked the home and located a dog named Deezel. After removing the dog from the home, officials say the officer entered a second time to check for more people or animals. He then exited the residence.

The Caledonia Fire Department was able to find and rescue a second dog.

The home sustained severe damage. No one was injured during this incident.

The fire was extinguished by the Caledonia Fire Department, along with other area agencies.