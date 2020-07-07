Caught on cam: Caledonia officer rescues dog from house engulfed in flames

Posted 2:55 pm, July 7, 2020, by , Updated at 02:58PM, July 7, 2020

RACINE — Caledonia police released body camera video on Tuesday, July 7 that shows an officer rescuing a dog from a house fire on Beechnut Drive on Monday afternoon, July 6.

House fire on Beechnut Drive, Racine

Authorities were dispatched to the residence shortly after 2 p.m. Monday. A Caledonia officer was first to arrive on the scene. He and a neighbor checked the home and located a dog named Deezel. After removing the dog from the home, officials say the officer entered a second time to check for more people or animals. He then exited the residence.

The Caledonia Fire Department was able to find and rescue a second dog.

The home sustained severe damage. No one was injured during this incident.

The fire was extinguished by the Caledonia Fire Department, along with other area agencies.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.