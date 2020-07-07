Police: Shoplifter struck car, house near 15th and Milwaukee in South Milwaukee

Air quality alert for lakeshore counties until 3 p.m. Wednesday

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — South Milwaukee police said a driver struck a vehicle and a house near 15th Avenue and Milwaukee Avenue Tuesday afternoon, July 7 after shoplifting from Dollar General.

Police responded to the store around 4:15 p.m.

After the crash, police said the 53-year-old driver was arrested, and “injured parties” were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

Charges were being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

