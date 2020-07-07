Proposed Milwaukee mask mandate with ’30-foot rule’ requires coverings for everyone over age 2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- All Dane County residents will be required to wear masks when indoors under the first order of its kind issued Tuesday, July 7 in Wisconsin as deaths from COVID-19 surpassed 800 statewide and confirmed cases again increased, particularly among young adults. Meanwhile, Milwaukee's proposed mask mandate hit delays Tuesday after it was introduced Monday night.

Milwaukee's proposal would require you to put your mask on if you see someone you don't live with, or who isn't part of your family within 30 feet.

Following the release Monday night -- there's calls to make big changes to the proposed mandate that would require masks for everyone over the age of 2.

"I don't have 2-year olds, but I've talked to some folks who are parents of 2-year-olds and 3-year-olds and they tell me that age number is completely unrealistic," said Alderman Bob Bauman. "Don't know how you make a 3-year-old wear a mask."

Bauman said he'd support some mask mandate, but this one misses the mark.

"I think the 30-foot rule is impractical," said Bauman. "I don't think that's realistic."

The ordinance would require face coverings outside when 30 feet away from someone outside your family or household. It would also require them when inside public spaces. The sponsor, Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic, said it's about saving lives.

"As science shows us, having a face covering or mask on when you are indoors, is the most effective way, combined with social distancing, and other things like washing your hands to prevent the spread of COVID," said Dimitrijevic.

Her proposal would exempt those with certain medical or mental health conditions -- or when not practical, like when the dentist is cleaning your teeth.

The police would not enforce this mandate, but the heath department would -- first, you'd get a warning, then, a fine from $50 to $100 and the health department could shut down repeat offending businesses.

For now, Milwaukee is not mandating masks.

The order from Public Health Madison and Dane County takes effect Monday, July 13 for everyone age 5 and over who are indoors with people they don't live with -- meaning bars, restaurants, or visiting a friend in their home.

Related: