Thousands of hand sanitizer bottles sold across US recalled over poison concerns

NEW YORK — Nearly 19,000 bottles of hand sanitizer sold nationwide are being voluntarily recalled due to the potential presence of toxic chemicals.

ITECH 361’s one-liter bottles of All Clean Hand Sanitizer, Moisturizer and Disinfectant may contain methanol, which can be poisonous if absorbed through the skin or ingested, according to an announcement posted by the Food and Drug Administration on Monday.

The recalled product is used as a hand sanitizer and moisturizer and is packaged in plastic bottles with the UPC Code 628055370130, the FDA said.

Substantial exposure to the toxic chemical can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death, the FDA’s warning reads.

“Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidentally ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk for methanol poisoning,” the agency said.

To date, ITECH 361 has not received any reports of adverse effects associated with the affected products. The company is also currently notifying its distributors and arranging for a return/replacement or refund of all recalled products, the FDA said.

Recently, the agency cautioned consumers that it has seen “a sharp increase in hand sanitizer products that are labeled to contain ethanol (also known as ethyl alcohol) but that have tested positive for methanol contamination.”

As a result, the agency has issued a list of over a dozen products that have been tested by FDA and found to contain methanol. The 18 products have been recalled either by the manufacturer or distributor, according to the FDA’s latest methanol update.

The FDA said methanol should not be used in hand sanitizers due to its toxic effects and consumers who have been exposed should seek immediate medical treatment.

Anyone who has the All Clean Hand Sanitizer, Moisturizer and Disinfectant should return it to the place of purchase. Consumers may contact the company for further questions. However, consumers should contact their health care provider if they have experienced any problems relating to this product, the FDA said.

ITECH 361 did not immediately return FOX Business’ request for comment.

