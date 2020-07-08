Average temperatures finally in sight by the weekend

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — Milwaukee has to go back to June 26 to the last time we didn’t hit 80˚+ for a high temperature and we have a chance to break that streak come this weekend.

On Sunday, July 12 a cold front brings with is a nice drop in temperatures and rain potential to go along with it.

Now, 80˚ might not be much of a cool down in technical terms as this is actually our average high through August 5th. But compared to heat index values today, July 8th which will be in the mid to upper 90s it will feel much nicer. As an added bonus our dewpoints or the measure of the amount of moisture in the air will finally drop to near 60˚.

Our dewpoints have been in the low 70s as of late which is very uncomfortable. This cool down won’t last long as mid-July is looking even hotter than what we’ve seen to start the month.