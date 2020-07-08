× Brewers sign 1st-round pick Garrett Mitchell, complete singing of draft class

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have agreed to terms with outfielder Garrett Mitchell, who was selected 20th overall in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of California, Los Angeles. The announcement was made by Vice President of Domestic Scouting Tod Johnson.

Mitchell, 21, started all 15 games in center field for the Bruins in his junior season this spring, batting .355 (22-for-62) with 18 runs, six doubles and nine RBI.

In a breakout sophomore campaign the year prior, he batted .349 (90-for-258) with 57 runs, 14 doubles, 12 triples, six home runs, 41 RBI and a .984 OPS to go along with a perfect fielding percentage. That season he led the NCAA and established a new single-season program record in triples and was a finalist for an American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Gold Glove Award.

As the 20th overall selection in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft, Mitchell represented UCLA’s high-drafted player since right-handed pitcher James Kaprielian was selected 16th overall by the New York Yankees in 2015. He was the school’s highest-drafted position player since Chase Utley (15th overall, Philadelphia Phillies) in 2000 and its highest-drafted outfielder since Shane Mack (11th overall, San Diego Padres) in 1984.

The selection of Mitchell marked the first time that the Crew selected 20th overall in the First-Year Player Draft and the first time the organization selected an outfielder in the first round since doing so in consecutive years in 2015 (Trent Grisham) and 2016 (Corey Ray).

With the signing of Mitchell, all five members of the team’s 2020 First-Year Player Draft class have now agreed to terms. The signings of shortstop Freddy Zamora (second round, University of Miami), catcher Zavier Warren (third round, Central Michigan University), outfielder Joey Wiemer (fourth round, University of Cincinnati) and shortstop Hayden Cantrelle (fifth round, University of Louisiana at Lafayette) were previously announced on June 29.