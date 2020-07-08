Live: Protest at UWM after comments by lecturer Betsy Schoeller regarding Vanessa Guillen

Have you seen? MPD seeks suspect in church burglary near 24th and Hampton

Posted 7:02 pm, July 8, 2020, by

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Departments has asked for public assistance locating and identifying a suspect wanted for a burglary that took place on Tuesday, July 7.

Police said the suspect broke into a church near 24th and Hampton and removed property, fleeing in a dark-colored car around 5:15 a.m.

The suspect is described as a male, 20-25 years old, African-American with a tattoo on his right forearm. He was seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt.

If you have any information, please call the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360, or call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

24th and Hampton church burglary suspect, vehicle

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.