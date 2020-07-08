× MPD: 27-year-old man fatally shot near 65th and Silver Spring, 2nd homicide of July 8

MILWAUKEE — A 27-year-old Milwaukee man was fatally shot near 65th and Silver Spring on Wednesday morning, July 8, police say. This is the second homicide of the day being investigated.

Officials say the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App

MCMEO responding to the homicide of an adult male in the 5600 blk of N. 65 Street – the 2nd homicide of the day. Autopsy scheduled for tomorrow. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) July 8, 2020

There is an autopsy scheduled for Thursday, July 9.

43.119518 -87.992321