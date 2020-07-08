Air quality alert for lakeshore counties until 3 p.m. Wednesday

MPD: 27-year-old man fatally shot near 65th and Silver Spring, 2nd homicide of July 8

Posted 9:36 am, July 8, 2020, by , Updated at 09:46AM, July 8, 2020

Milwaukee County Medical Examiner

MILWAUKEE — A 27-year-old Milwaukee man was fatally shot near 65th and Silver Spring on Wednesday morning, July 8, police say. This is the second homicide of the day being investigated.

Officials say the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App

There is an autopsy scheduled for Thursday, July 9.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.