Report: Donald Driver Charity Softball Game postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) — The Donald Driver Charity Softball Game at Fox Cities Stadium has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, FOX 11 news in Green Bay reported on Wednesday, July 8.

The game was supposed to be held on Sunday, July 26. Organizers intend to announce the new date in the future.

The annual game raises money for the Donald Driver Foundation. This year’s game was also supposed to mark the 10th anniversary of the Green Bay Packers 2011 Super Bowl win in Dallas.

Tickets that have already been purchased for the game will be valid for the to-be-determined rescheduled date. However, space will be limited due to social distancing restrictions and some ticket locations will have to be changed.

Fans who are unable to attend the game on the rescheduled date due to conflicts, inability to travel or concerns about COVID-19 may receive a refund for their tickets. Contact the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers ticket office at 920-733-4152 during regular business hours: Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Donald Driver bobblehead that was to be an all-fan giveaway for the game was unable to be finalized prior to the initial COVID-19 outbreak and will no longer be available for the rescheduled game. Fans attending the game when it is rescheduled will receive a pair of Donald Driver’s children’s books instead.