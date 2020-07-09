Severe thunderstorm watch issued for SE Wisconsin until 11 p.m.

Group of Texas sheriffs won’t enforce governor’s ‘draconian’ coronavirus mask rule

Posted 4:05 pm, July 9, 2020, by , Updated at 04:06PM, July 9, 2020

AUSTIN, TX - MAY 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Texas Governor Greg Abbott announces the reopening of more Texas businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic at a press conference at the Texas State Capitol on May 18, 2020 in Austin, Texas. Abbott said that childcare facilities, youth camps, some professional sports, and bars may now begin to fully or partially reopen their facilities as outlined by regulations listed on the Open Texas website. (Photo by Lynda M. Gonzalez-Pool/Getty Images)

AUSTIN — A group of Texas sheriffs is refusing to follow one of the state’s coronavirus rules.

Police officials in nine counties said they will not enforce a recent executive order mandating that residents wear face coverings in public. Denton, Houston, Montgomery, Gillespie, Upshur, Kerr, Gregg, Nacogdoches and Panola counties won’t issue citations to those not in compliance, officials said, with one calling the rule “draconian.”

The rule states that officers can issue a fine up to $250 to repeat offenders but cannot detain or jail them. Some argue the language is ambiguous, as stopping people not wearing masks could be seen as detaining them.

“While we in law enforcement are desperately trying to build trust w/our [with our] community and are spread incredibly thin with the huge rise in violent crime, we are now expected to enforce yet another draconian mask law,” Houston Police Officers’ Union President Joe Gamaldi wrote in a recent Twitter post. “Everyone needs to wear a mask, but don’t put us in this position.”

Some authorities behind the decision cited staffing issues for opting out of the requirement, a CBS report noted, while others pointed to confusing language in Gov. Greg Abbott’s order.

“The order is not a law, there is no requirement that any police officer enforce it, and it’s unenforceable,” Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree wrote on Facebook. “We can’t spend our time running from place to place for calls about masks we can really do nothing about.”

The news comes as COVID-19 cases in Texas are on the rise. The state passed more than 10,000 confirmed positive cases in a single day Tuesday, bringing its total to more than 210,000.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.