Milwaukee Brewers release 2021 schedule before a single game has been played this year

Posted 12:31 pm, July 9, 2020, by

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers released on Thursday, July 9 the team’s 2021 Major League schedule — even before the team has played a single game in 2020.

The schedule for next year shows the Crew will face off against the Minnesota Twins on Opening Day, set for Thursday, April 1. After that three-game series, the Brewers head to Chicago and St. Louis for three-game sets with the Cubs and Cardinals.

The Brewers 60-game schedule for 2020 was just released on Monday. It is set to begin on Friday, July 24 at Chicago against the Cubs. The 60-game regular season will wrap up away in Cincinnati and St. Louis.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.