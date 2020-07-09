Police: 27-year-old man shot, killed near 42nd and Fairmount in Milwaukee

Posted 5:20 am, July 9, 2020, by , Updated at 05:22AM, July 9, 2020
Police lights

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened late Wednesday night, July 8 near 42nd and Fairmount. It happened around 10:20 p.m.

Police identified the victim as a 27-year-old Milwaukee man.

This is an ongoing investigation and MPD continues to seek the unknown suspects.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call 414-935-7360 or CRIME STOPPERS at 414-224-TIPS.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.