× Police: 27-year-old man shot, killed near 42nd and Fairmount in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened late Wednesday night, July 8 near 42nd and Fairmount. It happened around 10:20 p.m.

Police identified the victim as a 27-year-old Milwaukee man.

This is an ongoing investigation and MPD continues to seek the unknown suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call 414-935-7360 or CRIME STOPPERS at 414-224-TIPS.