34,936 test positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin; 818 deaths, 27K+ recovered

MADISON — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across Wisconsin reached 34,936 on Friday, July 10. There have been 818 deaths statewide. More than 635,000 people have tested negative for the virus.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, a record 845 new cases were confirmed — up 91 from the previous record of 754 set on July 9.

The Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard showed 13,430 cases and 359 deaths from COVID-19 in the county as of Friday afternoon. However, the Wisconsin DHS reported 398 deaths in the county.

The latest update from the DHS shows the number of patients who have recovered from the coronavirus stands at approximately 27,329 — or about 79% of total cases.

