Attention drivers: This upcoming construction could impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp with a look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

North Avenue Pond Project (Zoo Interchange North Leg Prep)

As Ryan told viewers back in March, WisDOT will begin construction on the North Leg of the Zoo Interchange, on I‐41 from just north of Swan Boulevard to Burleigh Street later this year. The North Avenue Pond project is preparatory work for that project.

FRIDAY, JULY 10, 2020

North Avenue will be fully closed to westbound traffic at I‐41 from 7 p.m. until Sunday, July 12th at 7 a.m. for storm sewer work.

Detour:

Travelers can use westbound Burleigh Street to get around the closure.

I‐41 Southbound exit to North Avenue eastbound will be fully closed to traffic from 7 p.m. until Sunday, July 12th at 7 a.m. for storm sewer work.

Detour:

Travelers can exit I‐41 Southbound at Burleigh Street, continue east to WIS 100, and south to North Avenue to get around the closure.

I‐43 Project (Hampton Avenue to Bender Road)

WisDOT is underway with preventative maintenance work to a total of nine bridges on I‐43 between Hampton Avenue and Bender Road, in Milwaukee County. Construction is scheduled to be completed late fall 2020.

THURSDAY, JULY 9, 2020

I‐43 Northbound has been reduced to two lanes north of Hampton Avenue with a zipper merge lane drop. This lane drop will remain in place through the second week of September.

****REMINDER TO VIEWERS ABOUT THE LONG‐TERM RAMP CLOSURE IN PLACE:

I‐43 Northbound exit ramp to Hampton Avenue Westbound remains closed and is scheduled to reopen to traffic early August.

Detour:

Travelers can use the I‐43 NB exit to Hampton Avenue Eastbound and follow the detour along Port Washington Road to access Hampton Avenue Westbound

I‐94 East West Freeway – Marquette Interchange

WisDOT is scheduled to begin a new project along I‐94 through the Marquette Interchange on Monday July 13th. This project consists of overnight work to address pavement conditions in and around the Marquette Interchange, and extending the life of the pavement. Ryan will provide a high‐level overview of the work scheduled to take place this year.

2020 Work:

West leg of the interchange along I‐94 between 20th Street and 13th Street

East leg of the interchange along I‐794 between I‐43 and James Lovell Street

Work to be completed:

2” mill and overlay of the existing asphalt pavement structure

High friction surface treatment

Signing and pavement marking

Project Impacts:

Overnight lane and ramp closures along I‐94, and through the Marquette Interchange.

I‐794 Lake Freeway

WisDOT is scheduled to begin a new project along I‐794 from Milwaukee River to Lincoln Memorial Drive on Monday July 13th. This bridge rehabilitation project consists of placing thin polymer deck overlays onto six bridges, to extend the life of the bridges. This project is scheduled to be completed in mid‐August.

Work to be completed:

Polymer overlays

High friction surface treatment

Pavement marking

Project Impacts: