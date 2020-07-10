LIVE: Traffic backup on I-41/94 SB at Oakwood Road in Oak Creek due to a crash

MPD investigating apparent noose found in resident’s backyard

Posted 3:52 pm, July 10, 2020, by , Updated at 04:09PM, July 10, 2020

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating an incident in which what appears to be a noose was found hanging from a tree in a resident’s backyard on Friday, July 10.

Police said they were made aware of the situation around 9:25 a.m. on Friday at a residence near 39th and Custer.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7242 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.