MPD investigating apparent noose found in resident’s backyard

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating an incident in which what appears to be a noose was found hanging from a tree in a resident’s backyard on Friday, July 10.

Police said they were made aware of the situation around 9:25 a.m. on Friday at a residence near 39th and Custer.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7242 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.