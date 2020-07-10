Racine health department moves into next phase of ‘Safer Racine’ ordinance, effective immediately

RACINE -– The City of Racine Public Health Department on Friday, July 10 announced that is moving forward with the “Safer Racine” ordinance, having provided the first round of revisions to a public health decision that has been mired in legal battles.

The ordinance was passed on June 22, but was deemed “vague and unenforceable” by a judge on July 1.

Revisions follow an evaluation, revision and release date of July 9. In keeping with that timeline, revisions to the ordinance have been made and will go in effect immediately, Dottie-Kay Bowersox, public health administrator for the City of Racine, announced. The next evaluation and potential revisions to the Safer Racine ordinance can be expected on or around July 31.

The updated Safer Racine plan includes modifications to rules for long-term care facilities, daycares, indoor recreational facilities, pools, zoos, mass gatherings and other venues. Restrictions for restaurants, bars and food trucks remain the same.

Mass gatherings, previously limited to groups of 25 if six-feet distancing could be maintained, has been increased to 50% of indoor capacity if distancing can be maintained — or 100 people, whichever is less.

The revision now allows long-term care facilities to operate under Wisconsin Department of Health Services and CDC guidelines. The original June 22 order banned outside visitors and group activities. That ban is no longer in effect.

Recreational facilities, such as gyms, can now operate at 50% capacity if social distancing of six feet can be maintained; an increase from 25% under the original ordinance.

A 50% capacity limit, social distancing of six feet in place, is also the guideline issued for places of worship. Previously, such places had been limited based on square footage. The same changes have been applied to museums and movie theaters.

Outdoor playgrounds are now allowed to reopen under health guidelines, too.

Copies of the updated “Safer Racine” plan can be found online HERE.

The plan states that the ordinance may be enforced by the Racine Police Department or the Department of Public Health.

Since March 2020, the City of Racine has identified more than 1,500 COVID-19 cases. Over 1,200 of those cases were identified since May 1. According to the health department:

Within the last 14 days, the daily percentage of total tests returning positive has been approximately 10%

Public health staff have been able to notify positive cases within 48 hours

Supplies of PPE are more accessible, and health care resources continue to remain stable

With the release of the updated plan, Bowersox issued the following statement: