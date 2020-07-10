USPS audit finds Election Day issues with third party carrier, sorting machines, computer glitches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Close to 750 ballots from Appleton and Oshkosh were found at this sorting center after the polls closed on election day. Turns out, the third party carrier didn't drop in time to be processed and delivered.

There were also problems in Fox Point and Milwaukee.

The 17-page audit found a Fox Point carrier admitted to not reviewing about 160 ballots to confirm the destination address before returning them to the Fox Point Village. There were also issues with Fox Point's ballot envelopes. A bar code confused sorting machines.

Finally, here in Milwaukee, the audit found 2,700 ballots were never mailed to voters because of a state computer glitch.

According to the executive director of the Milwaukee Elections Commission, more than 50% of voters affected got a replacement ballot or voted at the polls.

The state has since fixed the glitch.

Members of Congress asked for this audit to prevent any future problems.

We reached out to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, and the spokesman said the WEC wasn't aware the report had been released. They are reviewing it now.