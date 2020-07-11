‘Overwhelmed:’ Army veteran gifted mortgage-free Menomonee Falls home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENOMONEE FALLS -- Honoring his service and sacrifices, a war hero was gifted a mortgage-free home in Menomonee Falls on Saturday, July 11.

The Cappo family was welcomed home by many. Daniel Cappo, a U.S. Army sergeant, was thanked for his service with a custom-built home in Menomonee Falls -- a home of the brave.

"It's everything we ever wanted and more," Cappo said.

It's part of Operation Finally Home -- a non-profit organization that provides mortgage-free homes to wounded service members and their families.

"Although this is a mortgage-free home, he has certainly paid a price for it," said Molly Halliday with Operation Finally Home. "I just love seeing the weights lifted off the veterans and their family's shoulders."

Construction on the home started in November 2019. Saturday, Cappo and his family opened the door to their new life -- roaming freely through the halls.

"Overwhelmed and joy. My wife started crying right off the bat," Cappo said.

Cappo served for nearly nine years -- injured more than once while serving -- eventually having to retire.

"My back is really messed up. I've had back surgery, I've got another one or two," he said. "To be recognized, not knowing you're being watched for what you do, it's amazing."

The home is just a small gift to the soldier, a way to say thank you for something that can't be bought -- freedom.

If you'd like to donate to Operation Finally Home — CLICK HERE.