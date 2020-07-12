Milwaukee Common Council to vote Monday on proposed mask mandate for everyone 3 and older

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The full Milwaukee Common Council will vote Monday, July 13 on Milwaukee's proposed mask mandate ordinance -- passed by the Milwaukee Common Council's Public Safety and Health Committee Thursday, July 9. Some major modifications were made to the proposal leading up to Thursday's vote.

The vote Thursday was three yes, one no and one abstained. Thursday's special meeting of the committee was held to discuss the "MKE Cares" Milwaukee mask mandate following "extensive input from members of the community," Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic, who introduced the ordinance, said in a news release.

Dimitrijevic noted since being introduced, MKE Cares has received diverse support from local small businesses, thousands of residents via a change.org petition, local health care providers, VISIT Milwaukee, The Milwaukee Area Labor Council and United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County, among others.

The MKE Cares ordinance can be viewed here and includes the following enhancements:

Citizens will be required to wear a mask outdoors when they are within 6 feet of someone who is not a family member or member of their household (vs. 30 feet in the previous proposal).

The age of persons required to wear a mask is increased from 2 years old to 3 years old (everyone 3 and up must wear a mask).

There were concerns raised regarding the outdoor mask mandate brought up by Alderman Mark Borkowski involving neighborhoods that border other municipalities -- and also, whether the policy would hold up in court if challenged.

Alderwoman Dimitrijevic spoke on the importance of the ordinance with COVID-19 cases continuing to increase.

"I want to tell everybody listening I am exhausted just like you of isolating," she said. "It's hard to tell my son he can't see his friends as much as he wants to. It's really difficult. I am not sure what to do as an MPS parent, but what I am sure of is, we have power to make a change and save lives. I don' think we are going to look back and say, 'Oh man, we really over requested people put coverings on their face.'"

In the meantime, Gregory Leon, chef and co-owner of Amilinda near Broadway and Wisconsin, said he hopes the Common Council is listening to small business owners like himself who would like to see masks mandated throughout the city.

"I want to provide a safe place for my guests and my employees," said Leon. "Not a lot of small, independent restaurants can afford shutting down more than once. Think about your favorite server, your favorite chef, your favorite bartender -- you are helping them keep their job and stay safe and healthy."

Another revision to the proposed ordinance was a resolution for a program that would allow for masks to be distributed to all Milwaukee residents for free.

If passed by the full Common Council, penalties for violation would be a warning for a first offense, and a $500 fine for a second offense.

It would be enforced by the Milwaukee Health Department with the majority of enforcement focused on businesses. It also means business owners have the right to refuse service to customers who do not comply.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said he supports a mask ordinance, and he's pleased with the progress the legislation is making -- but knows there's more work to be done.

