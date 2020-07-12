Milwaukee police seek help identifying burglary suspect

Live: 1 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego
MILWAUKEE — Police are asking for help identifying and locating the suspect wanted in a burglary that happened on Thursday, July 9 around 5 a.m. near 35th and Villard.

The suspect is described as an African-American male, 5’9″ and 150-160 pounds with short hair. He was last seen wearing a dark long-sleeve shirt, dark pants and face mask.

The suspect vehicle is described as a gray 4-door Mercury Sable.

Police say the suspect forced entry into a closed business and took property.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at   414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

