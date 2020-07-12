Beach Hazard issued for some lakeshore counties until 10 p.m. Sunday

Police: Man suffers gunshot wound to head after shots fired from vehicle near 25th and Auer

MILWAUKEE — A 31-year-old Milwaukee man suffered a gunshot wound to the head when shots were fired from a vehicle passing him near 25th Street and Auer Street Sunday, July 12.

It happened just after 4 p.m.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

