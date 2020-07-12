‘We are so grateful:’ After 90 days in medical facilities due to COVID-19, Brown Deer man heads home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA -- Anxiously waiting, Laurie Sharp and her family gripped balloons and signs, eager to hold her father, Daniel Sharp -- released from the hospital Sunday, July 12 after a long battle with COVID-19.

"I'm ecstatic, I'm nervous, I'm excited," said Laurie Sharp. "This is the longest we've been away from him for so long."

Daniel Sharp spent more than 90 days in medical facilities after being infected with COVID-19.

"He ended up, while he was on the ventilator, had his first heart attack, as well," said Laurie Sharp.

Spending much of his time in isolation on a respirator in the ICU with a tracheotomy, his prognosis wasn't good.

"I know my stepmother who's in here with my stepfather, she was praying, and praying, and praying," said Sheri Sapwell, stepdaughter. "They said he wasn't going to make it, and it get ready for his funeral. She said, 'No it's not time,' and here we are today."

Daniel Sharp was released from the Rehabilitation Hospital of Wisconsin after fighting a battle with which loved ones say he had divine help.

"If you have faith a small as a mustard seed, you could say to that mountain, 'Move,' and that's what God did," said Sheri Sharp.

As a result, emotions ran high on Sunday.

"We are glad he made it," said Laurie Sharp. "I knew he was strong to do it. For all of us to pray together and have the community pray for us, it made him stronger, and we appreciate everybody."

Lined up waiting for him to make his exit, hospital staff and loved ones cheered as he finally made his way through the doors, still working up his strength to speak...

"I feel good," he said. "It's nice. It's nice."

He was soon reunited with his wife, Karen.

"It's awesome," she said. "Forty-four years of marriage -- it's been the first time we've been away for three months. It's awesome."

The reunion served as a reminder of how precious life is.

"Just be thankful of what we have," said Karen Sharp. "We are so grateful."