‘Did an outstanding job:’ Michigan police officer saved family’s choking 3-week-old baby

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. — A Sterling Heights police officer saved a baby girl choking and struggling to breathe.

After pulling up to the home, the officer was rushed by the family holding their 3-week-old baby girl, who was not breathing. Officer Cameron Maciejewski took the baby and performed back thrusts in attempts to clear the baby’s air way.

The baby girl coughed up the obstruction, and began to cry. The baby was then turned over to the Sterling Heights Fire Department who transported the baby to the hospital for evaluation.

“If it wasn’t for Officer Maciejewski’s quick, calm, lifesaving actions, the outcome of this incident could have been tragically different,” the department said in a statement. “Not only did the officer save the baby, but the officer did an outstanding job consoling the family.”

Thank you, Officer Maciejewski!