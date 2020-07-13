× ‘Important to see first hand:’ Rep. Steil rides along with Racine Sheriff

RACINE — The Racine County sheriff’s office is offering lawmakers to sit passenger — for a ride-along. This, while many communities talk about police reform.

U.S. Representative Bryan Steil hops in this Racine County squad car, ready to ride a few miles in a deputy’s shoes.

“I think it’s important to see first hand what the men and women are seeing who wear the badge,” Stiel said.

Steil is going for a ridealong to see what deputies deal with on a daily basis. The congressman was the first to sign up, but it wasn’t his first ridealong.

“In these challenging times I think it’s important to make a statement of thanks to a lot of law enforcement that we see who are doing the right things day in and day out to keep our community safe,” Steil said.

“To have some level of understanding before they make these sweeping changes was my focus behind starting this program and it`s been incredibly effective,” Sheriff Schmaling said.

During the ride, the two got to talking, experienced shots fired calls and a domestic disturbance.

Steil is recognizing those behind the badge sign up for a lot of risks, planning to bring that back to Washington as federal policies are discussed.

“There’s an opportunity for us I think to really make sure that we’re providing the resources for our law enforcement officers to be able to get the training they need but also making sure that we’re supporting our law enforcement officers to be able to execute their job on behalf our communities,” he said.

Sheriff Schmaling says so far 30 invitations were sent out to local lawmakers and more than 30 citizens are interested in participating.

If you’d like to sign up, click here.