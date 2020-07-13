× Is your dog digging again? Help We Energies spread an important safety message

MILWAUKEE — We Energies is for an adorable “ambassa-dog” to star in this year’s safe digging campaign. Your dog can help them spread an important safety message: Doggone it! Call 811 at least three days before you dig.

Here’s what you need to do:

Take a picture of your dog digging.

Submit one photo here before 11:59 p.m. on July 20.

Keep in mind, you must be a We Energies customer to participate. Please send in a high-quality image.

After they narrow entries down to the finalists, everyone will be able to vote for the top dog. The winner will be featured in our safe digging awareness campaign all year long.

About 811

Whether you’re planting a garden or installing a fence, you could be putting yourself in danger if you strike an underground natural gas line or electrical cable. Contact 811 at least three days before you dig to have the location of buried utility lines marked — and to keep you and your family safe.