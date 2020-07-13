× Racine Unified School District board discusses 3 scenarios for reopening schools, similar to MPS’ 3-phase plan

RACINE — The Racine Unified School District Board of Education during a public listening session Monday, July 13 discussed three scenarios for reopening schools in the fall — similar to those proposed by Milwaukee Public Schools leaders.

The three scenarios are remote learning, where schools would remain closed and students would take part in virtual education, hybrid learning — a mix of in-person education and virtual education and 100% face-to-face learning, with students returning to classrooms.

District leaders discussed parent survey results — with polling conducted in June, in which parents were asked how comfortable they would be sending their child to school in the fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

RUSD leaders said the final plan for reopening schools, which they hope to reveal by the end of July, will evolve as the COVID-19 situation does, and said a return to pre-pandemic education will likely “never happen.”

In brainstorming scenarios for reopening schools, district leaders said they’re committed to student and staff safety, flexibility and instruction — with a preference for traditional classroom learning and creating conditions to safely reopen schools.