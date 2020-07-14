× Country Fest reveals lineup for June 2021 festival, all tickets and campsites are on sale now

CADOTT, Wis. — Country Fest announced Tuesday, July 14 the new lineup for the 2021 country music festival. If an attendee already purchased tickets to Country Fest 2020 and plans to attend the June 2021 dates, their wristbands will be valid for the 2021 festival!

The three-day country music and camping festival scheduled for June 24-26, 2021 in Cadott, Wis. will feature award-winning headliners Thomas Rhett, Dierks Bentley and Kane Brown.

Scheduled on June 23 , Wednesday Kickoff Party: Neal McCoy, The Kentucky Headhunters, Eric Chesser and Aileeah Colgan.

, Wednesday Kickoff Party: Neal McCoy, The Kentucky Headhunters, Eric Chesser and Aileeah Colgan. Scheduled on June 24 : Kane Brown, Dustin Lynch, The Oak Ridge Boys, Runaway June, Matt Stell, High Valley, Larry Fleet, Drew Parker, Restless Road and more.

: Kane Brown, Dustin Lynch, The Oak Ridge Boys, Runaway June, Matt Stell, High Valley, Larry Fleet, Drew Parker, Restless Road and more. Scheduled on June 25: Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Lauren Alaina, Granger Smith ft. Earl Dibbles Jr., Tenille Townes, Adam Doleac, Waterloo Revival, Noah Guthrie and more.

Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Lauren Alaina, Granger Smith ft. Earl Dibbles Jr., Tenille Townes, Adam Doleac, Waterloo Revival, Noah Guthrie and more. Scheduled on June 26: Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, Cam, Rhett Akins, Confederate Railroad, Dan Smalley, King Calaway, Brandon Ratcliff, JessLee and more.

Beyond the music, Country Fest offers a variety of activities for a once-in-a-lifetime experience! Attendees can relax in Hammock Haven, play giant games, take a stroll through the Northern Lights wooded walking trail, and much more.

All tickets and campsites are on sale now at countryfest.com or by calling the Country Fest office 800-326-3378. Order now because VIP sections are selling fast. Additionally, pit passes are limited and give fans the best experience to see their favorite Main Stage artists up close.

For the full lineup and ticket details, visit countryfest.com.

If an attendee already purchased tickets to Country Fest 2020 and plans to attend the June 2021 dates, their wristbands will be valid for the 2021 festival!