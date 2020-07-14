Beach Hazard Statement for Ozaukee, Sheboygan counties until 10 p.m. Tuesday

Grant Imahara, former host of Discovery Channel’s ‘Mythbusters,’ dead at 49

Posted 6:09 am, July 14, 2020

Actor Grant Imahara arrives for The Geekie Awards 2014 held at Avalon on August 17, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Grant Imahara, a former host of the Discovery Channel show “Mythbusters,” reportedly died on Monday of a brain aneurysm. He was 49 years old.

“We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant,” a Discovery spokesperson told TMZ.

“He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

Imahara, an electrical engineer by trade, co-hosted “Mythbusters” from 2005 to 2014.

His sudden death shocked former “Mythbusters” star and former co-host Adam Savage, who mourned Imahara’s death in a Twitter post.

“I’m at a loss. No words. I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years,” Savage wrote.

“Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend.”

After leaving “Mythbusters,” Imahara co-hosted Netflix’s “White Rabbit Project” for the show’s one season in 2016.

Tragedy also struck the “Mythbusters” family in August 2019 when former host and professional racer Jessi Combs died during a stunt in Oregon.

