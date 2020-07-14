How cast mates are remembering ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A seemingly tragic end to the search for "Glee" star Naya Rivera -- after a body was found Monday at the California lake where she disappeared last week. While an autopsy is pending to make an official confirmation, authorities believe the body is that of the 33-year-old actress based in appearance. Gino joins FOX6 WakeUp with how Rivera's cast mates are remembering her.