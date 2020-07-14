Beach Hazard Statement for Ozaukee, Sheboygan counties until 10 p.m. Tuesday

Mayor Tom Barrett signs into effect the City of Milwaukee mask ordinance

Posted 12:35 pm, July 14, 2020, by , Updated at 12:58PM, July 14, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Mayor Tom Barrett on Tuesday, July 14 signed into effect the City of Milwaukee’s mask ordinance.

The full Milwaukee Common Council voted 15-0 Monday, July 13 to approve Milwaukee’s proposed mask mandate ordinance — passed by the Milwaukee Common Council’s Public Safety and Health Committee Thursday, July 9.

The mandate will be enforced not by police, but by the health department, with fines of $50 to $500 targeting businesses — with later chances to lose licenses or be shut down.

Wisconsin’s first countywide mask mandate took effect in Dane County Monday — requiring masks be worn by everyone ages 5 and up and in every indoor space.

On Friday, July 10, Shorewood became the first local municipality to mandate wearing masks.

