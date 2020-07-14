Milwaukee Election Commission seeks poll workers for August primary, November elections

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Election Commission is looking to hire poll workers for the Aug. 11 primary and the Nov. 3 general elections, Common Council President Cavalier Johnson announced Tuesday, July 14.

Election workers work directly with voters, assisting them with parts of the voting process such as:

Checking-in registered voters, providing them with a ballot and voter number

Registering qualified people to vote who are new voters or who have had a name or address change

Handling the voting machine to verify that ballots are accepted, giving out “I voted” stickers

“The positions that are needed will be paid an extra $100 for Election Day service and will also include paid training,” Johnson said. “The city needs these important workers who will be serving their city and helping to ensure we carry out our most sacred civic duty in a democracy – voting.”

Election inspectors are paid $230 — which includes a hazard pay increase for fall elections — for a full-day shift. Workers are required to attend a paid training class — $21.15 — or a retraining class — $15. To receive payment for the class, participants are required to work on Election Day.

Lunch and dinner breaks are allowed for full-day shift workers. A full-day shift begins at 6 a.m. and ends when the voting site closes. Half-day shifts are also available.

Additionally, the Milwaukee Election Commission is in need of additional bilingual — fluent in English-Spanish or English-Hmong speaking — poll workers.

Anyone interested in becoming a poll worker can find additional details and application information HERE.