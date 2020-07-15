× Are you trying to get your kids to eat more veggies? This dip could help

MILWAUKEE — Are you trying to get your kids to eat more veggies? The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with an easy veggie dip.

Dill Dip

Ingredients:

1 cup mayonnaise

1 cup sour cream

1 tablespoon dried minced onion

1 tablespoon dried dill weed

1 teaspoon dried parsley flakes

1 teaspoon Beau Monde seasoning or garlic salt

Directions:

Mix all ingredients well. Refrigerate at least an hour before serving. Serve with lots of raw vegetables for dipping. It’s also great served with chunks of my Beer Bread. Keeps in the fridge for about a week.