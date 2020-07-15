× Marquette University police issue safety alert after robbery reported near campus

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University’s Department of Public Safety is investigating a robbery in downtown Milwaukee near campus. It happened around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, July 14 near 22nd and Wisconsin.

According to officials, the victim and two suspects engaged in a verbal and physical altercation, at which time the female suspect took the victim’s bag. The two suspects fled westbound on Wisconsin Avenue.

The victim did not suffer physical injuries and declined medical treatment.

Police say there was a delay in initial reporting of this incident due to gathering eyewitness accounts.

Suspect #1 is described as a female, black, late 20s, 5’6″ tall, approximately 110 pounds with black, ear-length hair. She was wearing a black t-shirt and black leggings.

Suspect #2 is described as a male, black, early 30s with shaved hair and a goatee, 5’8″ tall and appropriately 100 pounds.

All Marquette students, faculty, staff, guests and visitors are reminded to:

Always travel in pairs or groups, being aware of your surroundings at all times. Make sure someone knows when you leave and when to expect you back.

When on campus, use the LIMO services provided by MUPD. Call (414) 288-6363 to request a LIMO.

During evening hours watch for the LIMO with strobe lights patrolling the perimeters of campus; the driver may ask if you want a ride.

The use of alcohol by students under age 21 is against the law and against university policy.

If you do plan to drink, be responsible, and do so in moderation.

When using a ride-sharing service or taxi for transportation, please take steps to ensure your safety:

Make sure to match your driver’s name, car and license plate with the information provided through the app on your phone.

Avoid anyone who offers a ride when it is not clear that they are directly affiliated with an established taxi or ride-sharing service.

If you observe any suspicious behavior or fear for your safety at any time, contact MUPD at (414) 288-1911 or through one of the more than 450 blue light phones on and near campus.

Enter MUPD’s number in your phone so you have it handy at all times.

Download MUPD’s free safety app, EagleEye. The app features a mobile BlueLight feature that connects you directly to MUPD and sends the device’s location in real-time.

Travel on well-lit, busy streets and avoid walking through alleys and parking lots.

Be aware of places along your path of travel that could conceal a criminal (shrubbery, building recesses, etc.). Avoid or keep a distance from these areas whenever possible.

Take note of suspicious vehicles, especially those that appear to be circling the block or driving unusually slow. If you observe a suspicious vehicle, relay its description and location to MUPD using one of the more than 450 blue light phones on and near campus.

If you think someone is following you, cross the street, head for a well-populated, well-lit area and contact MUPD using one of the more than 450 blue light phones on and near campus.

Do not become distracted by talking on your cell phone or listening to music through headphones at a high volume.

If approached, give up your property.