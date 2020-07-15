WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 26: Vice President Mike Pence speaks after leading a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing at the Department of Health and Human Services on June 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. Cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are rising in southern and western states forcing businesses to remain closed. (Photo by Joshua Roberts/Getty Images)
Vice President Mike Pence will make 2 stops in Wisconsin on July 17
RIPON, Wis. — Vice President Mike Pence on Friday, July 17 will travel to Wisconsin.
He plans to visit Ripon College in Ripon, Wisconsin, the birthplace of the Republican Party, to deliver remarks. Following, the Vice President will travel to Lacrosse, Wisconsin.
The Vice President will tour Morning Star Farm and participate in a roundtable discussion on the impacts of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement in Onalaska, Wisconsin.