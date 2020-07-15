× Vice President Mike Pence will make 2 stops in Wisconsin on July 17

RIPON, Wis. — Vice President Mike Pence on Friday, July 17 will travel to Wisconsin.

He plans to visit Ripon College in Ripon, Wisconsin, the birthplace of the Republican Party, to deliver remarks. Following, the Vice President will travel to Lacrosse, Wisconsin.

The Vice President will tour Morning Star Farm and participate in a roundtable discussion on the impacts of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement in Onalaska, Wisconsin.