Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah suspended by city’s Police and Fire Commission

WAUWATOSA — Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah has been suspended by the city’s Police and Fire Commission.

The unanimous vote by five commissioners, done virtually over zoom because of the pandemic, comes as part of a special meeting that accepted administrative charges filed against Mensah by the family of Jay Anderson.

Anderson was shot and killed by Mensah in 2016. He was cleared of criminal wrongdoing in that case.

Mensah has been involved in the shooting deaths of three men in Mensah’s five years on the force.

Mensah is on administrative leave, with pay, stemming from an officer-involved shooting death of Alvin Cole earlier this year. That case is still under review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

This suspension by the FPC is on top of that administrative leave, but with pay, as the commission does not have the authority to suspend without pay.

