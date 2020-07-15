× West side of Milwaukee’s Hoan Bridge to be lit before the end of summer

MILWAUKEE — The west side of Milwaukee’s Hoan Bridge will be lit by the end of summer, according to a news release from the group known as “Light the Hoan .”

Following a two-year campaign, the news release says Light the Hoan is thrilled to announce it has reached this key milestone. After installation and testing of the west side lights, a community celebration will be held in late summer and the bridge will be lit daily thereafter.

Light the Hoan has worked in a unique public-private partnership with the Wisconsin DOT for approval and oversight of the light installation, which will begin in late July. The Milwaukee community will begin to see test lighting starting in September, prior to the official lighting ceremony, date TBD.

All funds raised for the lighting, installation, and maintenance were raised privately between May of 2018 and January 2020; no public dollars are involved.

With Phase 1 moving forward, the Light the Hoan team will continue to fundraise the last $1.1 million to light the east side of the bridge — and advance meaningful partnerships, some of which have been formed over the last two years to support the bridge’s significant technical capabilities. Beyond animation and changing colors, the lights can be synchronized to respond to external events such as Brewers’ home runs, big plays at the Fiserv Forum, or even live music.

The “Shine a Light” program will continue and highlight non-profits from across our community over the next decade. To apply to be a part of the “Shine a Light” program, visit lightthehoan.com.