ATF offers additional $5,000 reward for info in Madison fire-bombing

MADISON — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering an additional reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification of more people in relation to the recent fire-bombing at a downtown Madison government building late last month.

ATF and its local and state partners believe more individuals, whose images are contained in this release, either participated in or have information related to the June 24 fire-bombing at the City County Building, located at 211 South Carrol Street.

ATF issued a reward notice shortly after the incident occurred, calling for the identification and apprehension of a man suspected of carrying out the fire-bombing. With help from the public, law enforcement was able to identify that individual. However, new details have immerged, causing authorities to seek identities of additional people who were in the downtown area in the early morning of June 24.

“The actions of criminals in this case endangered lives and destroyed property,” said Chief Victor Wahl of the Madison Police Department. “This behavior will not be tolerated by the Madison community, and I urge anyone with information about the identities of these persons of interest to step forward, so that those responsible can be held accountable.”

Anyone with information on the identity and/or whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at www.P3Tips.com. When sharing information, provide as much detail as possible.

Information can be submitted anonymously. However, if a reward is sought, be sure to include name and contact information. Information eligible for reward must lead to the identification and confirmation or arrest and conviction of one or more of these individuals.

ATF is working in partnership with the Madison Police Department, Madison Fire Department, Dane County Sheriff’s Office, and United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin.