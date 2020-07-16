× BIG EAST fall sports will not include any non-conference competition

MILWAUKEE — The BIG EAST Conference and its member institutions announced on Thursday, July 16 updated plans for their six 2020 fall sports. A news release indicates the following:

Due to the unprecedented and continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, BIG EAST fall sports schedules will not include any non-conference competition.

No decision is being made at this time regarding BIG EAST fall sports conference competition and championships. In the coming weeks, the BIG EAST will continue to monitor COVID-19 conditions across the country and in BIG EAST communities and will provide further updates on dates and formats as appropriate. All decisions regarding fall conference competition will continue to be guided first and foremost by the health and safety of BIG EAST campuses and their athletics program participants and will be made in accordance with NCAA actions and policies.

The sports affected are:

Men’s and women’s soccer

Men’s and women’s cross country

Volleyball

Field hockey

The BIG EAST’s plans for the 2020-21 winter and spring sports seasons remain unaffected at this time.