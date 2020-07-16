Can you help? Milwaukee police seek help to ID armed robbery suspects

Posted 10:29 am, July 16, 2020, by , Updated at 10:30AM, July 16, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects wanted in an armed robbery that occurred on Wednesday, July 15 approximately 5:30 p.m. in the area of 85th Street and Brown Deer Road.

Police say suspect #1 entered a business, brandishes a gun, demands and obtains property. The suspects fled in the suspect vehicle driven by suspect #2.

  • Suspect#1 is described as an African-American male, 20-25 years of age, 5’10”-6’00”, 210 pounds and had a beard. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt that had a blue and white wolf logo on the left breast area and a white wolf head on the back. He was also wearing a red jersey that had black/white stripes on the side, light jean shorts that had orange/white stripes on the side, a black Nike baseball hat and red/white shoes. He was armed with a handgun.
  • Suspect#2 is described as an African-American male and was wearing a red sweatshirt.

The suspect vehicle is described as a Gold early 2000’s 4-door Buick Century. The vehicle had tape and plastic over the rear driver’s side quarter window, damage to the front passenger side, a missing hubcap on the front driver’s wheel and the front passenger tire is a spare.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

