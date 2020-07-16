× Glendale requiring face masks in indoors public spaces for everyone 4 and older

GLENDALE — On Monday, July 13, Glendale Common Council passed a resolution requiring masks and face coverings to be worn in indoor public places and where social distancing is not feasible.

RESOLUTION

Anyone, ages 4 and older, is required to wear a face mask in indoor public spaces.

Individuals must have possession of a face covering when leaving home or place of residence.

Glendale requires wearing the face covering in an indoor public space OR where social distancing is not feasible.

EXCEPTIONS

The policy does not apply to:

persons under four years of age

persons who fall into The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for those who should not wear face coverings due to a medical condition, mental health condition, developmental disability, or are otherwise covered under the Americans With Disabilities Act.

persons with an upper respiratory chronic condition or silent disabilities.

persons in a setting where it is not practicable or feasible to wear face coverings including when obtaining goods or services such as the receipt of dental services or medical treatment

GLENDALE BUSINESSES

A Glendale business implementing a mask requirement can receive police assistance if necessary.

If a customer refuses to honor a business’ mask policy, the business may call the police. An officer will ticket that person for trespassing and escort them off the property

Businesses are required to post their policies and procedures on their entrances.

Visit the link to our media kit, which provides a PSA Flyer for display and a PNG. graphic for social media marketing: https://welcometoglendale.com/3898-2/