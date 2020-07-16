Glendale requiring face masks in indoors public spaces for everyone 4 and older
GLENDALE — On Monday, July 13, Glendale Common Council passed a resolution requiring masks and face coverings to be worn in indoor public places and where social distancing is not feasible.
RESOLUTION
- Anyone, ages 4 and older, is required to wear a face mask in indoor public spaces.
- Individuals must have possession of a face covering when leaving home or place of residence.
- Glendale requires wearing the face covering in an indoor public space OR where social distancing is not feasible.
EXCEPTIONS
The policy does not apply to:
- persons under four years of age
- persons who fall into The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for those who should not wear face coverings due to a medical condition, mental health condition, developmental disability, or are otherwise covered under the Americans With Disabilities Act.
- persons with an upper respiratory chronic condition or silent disabilities.
- persons in a setting where it is not practicable or feasible to wear face coverings including when obtaining goods or services such as the receipt of dental services or medical treatment
GLENDALE BUSINESSES
- A Glendale business implementing a mask requirement can receive police assistance if necessary.
- If a customer refuses to honor a business’ mask policy, the business may call the police. An officer will ticket that person for trespassing and escort them off the property
- Businesses are required to post their policies and procedures on their entrances.
- Visit the link to our media kit, which provides a PSA Flyer for display and a PNG. graphic for social media marketing: https://welcometoglendale.com/3898-2/
43.135288 -87.935642